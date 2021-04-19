Repeat after me: Marxists are not hypocrites.

Power is not a means; it is an end.
One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship.
The object of persecution is persecution.
The object of torture is torture.
The object of power is power.
It is wrong to call Buy Large Mansions! leader Patrice Cullors a "fraud."
I understand the compulsion, but the barest read of history demonstrates that Marxists are impervious to allegations of hypocrisy.
Marxism is simply a method of power acquisition that drapes itself in the finery of social uplift for the masses. It sets forth principles--and then proceeds to ruthlessly dispense with them and those who hold them.
It has done so from the beginning. All that matters is what the party decides. And when the party line changes, so do the party members. Or else.
Marxism always reaches a "two legs better" equilibrium, with former revolutionaries living in the dachas of the murdered or exiled nobility.
Sure, there are always true believers who get betrayed--and when they're lucky, they live to warn others of the true nature of the beast.
But in the final analysis, Marxism always takes on the features of that which it claimed to oppose--but in reality, merely envied.
From the historical record, I'd say that Ms. Cullors is actually a superb Marxist who knows how to follow the well-trodden path.
